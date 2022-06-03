Two nurses and a doctor were stabbed at a hospital in Encino Friday afternoon, and police say a suspect is still barricaded inside.

The incident was reported around 3:50 p.m. at Encino Hospital Medical Center at 16237 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The suspect allegedly entered the hospital and stabbed the victims, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

The victims were rushed to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center, officials said.

While all three victims were initially reported by police to be in stable condition, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton later said two are in stable condition, while one is in critical condition.

The alleged assailant is believed to be barricaded inside a room in the hospital, police said in a tweet.

A SWAT team is working to bring the alleged assailant, a man armed with a knife, out to surrender, Hamilton said. This man has previously been arrested twice for allegedly battering a police officer and resisting arrest, Hamilton added.

“We are going to be taking action to bring this thing to a successful resolution,” he said.

A police source told the Los Angeles Times the person is armed with a knife.

Authorities were clearing people from areas of the hospital amid the ordeal, the Times reported.

“We’ve evacuated the first floor of the hospital. We’ve moved patients out of the danger zone and we’ve evacuated the offices that are adjacent to the hospital, so there’s no danger to the community outside of the hospital at this time,” Hamilton said.

Around 5:30 p.m., SWAT officers entered the hospital, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Several law enforcement and fire vehicles responded to the scene after the stabbing, the aerial video showed.

The alleged attacker entered the hospital to “seek treatment” after a reported car crash, though police found no evidence of a crash, Hamilton said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.