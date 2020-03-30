3 Central Valley fire departments in the semi-finals to win $1,000 for charity

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Three Central Valley fire departments are in the final four to win $1,000 for charity.

Voting for the semi-finals is underway. The Clovis Fire is facing off with the Rocklin Fire Department and the Central Valley match-up takes place on Tuesday.

The Tulare and Hanford fire departments will go head-to-head for the win.

All three fire departments are hoping to head to the finals.

To participate in the voting go to the Golden State Fire Apparatus‘ Facebook page and vote for your favorite.

Polls open at 10 a.m. each day and are open for 24 hours.

The winning department will receive $1,000 to a charity of their choice.

The final match is set to take place on April 2.

