$3.2M boost to support COVID-19 testing at Fresno County Jail

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Fresno County Jail will be getting a multi-million-dollar boost to help control the COVID-19 outbreak behind bars.

Fresno County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a measure Tuesday afternoon to set aside $3.2 million from the county’s portion of federal CARES Act funds to hire more medical staff to test and monitor inmates.

“Our goal is test inmates about once a week, and this includes new inmates being booked,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. “So we will start testing anyone who is being booked into the jail if we were going to keep them.”

The Board of Supervisors also approved a measure to boost testing for jail staff as well.

