$3.2 million awarded to Parlier High School program

PARLIER, California (KGPE) — Parlier High School is building a new medical facility on its campus for students eager to pursue a degree in the medical field and some might call it a Cinderella story in the town of less than 15,000 people.

“It’s like a dream come true, we’re going to have a brand new building, we’re going to get to design it–it’s all for the kids,” said Cynthia Acevedo, the Medical Pathway Instructor at Parlier High School.

Acevedo has been the instructor of the high school’s Valley Regional Occupational Medical Pathway’s program for six years. When the program started she had just two students and now has more than twenty and growing.

“Obviously right now with COVID going on, this is going to be a high demand job, you’re needing caretakers everywhere.”

Between a state grant and a match from the Parlier Unified School District, the amount awarded to Parlier High totals just under $3.2 million which will be used to build a medical facility on campus.

“It’s going to be amazing for the future students because it’s a brand new building, they’ll have much more room, they’ll get to do more hands-on skills,” Jennifer Peña-Ramirez said, a Senior at Parlier High School.

Working in just average-sized classrooms for the last few years, the new building will be more than 4,000 square feet–something Superintendent of Parlier Unified School District, Dr. Gracie Guerrero believes a top program deserves.

“We are number one in the whole county as far as having students complete the pathway. It is with immense pride that we can say that we can be able to prepare those future superheroes here in our own schools and the benefit overall is that the community itself is going to benefit.”

Groundbreak for the building is planned for March 2021 with the building completion within two years.