2nd Fresno County coronavirus death, health officials give update

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County announced that a second person has died in the county, officials said Monday.

The number of people testing positive is still on the rise.

The county’s department of public health just gave an update on the situation. They say we’re a bit behind the curve and we could be seeing our peak late this month.

Health officials say they’re working on getting more testing options for patients and cannot discuss details on any deaths–except to say the latest was an elderly man.

As of Monday, the health department confirmed 124 cases of coronavirus.

35 travel related.

18 from contact

And 28 community spread.

Health officials are predicting that Fresno County may see a peak or surge this month.

“We’re estimating we’re going to be behind some of the larger cities in California which are estimated to have a peak or surge by the middle to third week of this month. So we may not see our peak in the numbers of critically ill patients until the end of this month.

Right now health officials say we have about 150 ICU beds and 100 to 150 ventilators. But they predict we’ll need more.

Doctors say it’s still too early to know how much longer social distancing rules need to be in place.

