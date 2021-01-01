$2M to support food distribution approved by Fresno City Council

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno City Council unanimously approved $2 million Thursday to continue to support food distribution across the city.

The money comes from the city’s General Fund and will go to organizations such as local food banks and non-profits that have helped meet the need for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The demand has been so high that, in the last couple of weeks, we have actually ran out food midway through the day,” said Councilmember Luis Chavez. “They’re usually programmed to be four-hour giveaways, and by the two-hour marker we’ve ran out of food.”

The money is designed to support food distribution in Fresno for the next 90 days.