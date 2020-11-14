250 grocery food boxes provided to families

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Students and families of Fremont Elementary School got free groceries to take home Friday morning.

“It’s an amazing provision that’s being made and there are many families that really need it so very grateful,” said parent Russ Allen.

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and the team from District 1 handed out 250 grocery food boxes provided by the Fresno Cares program.

Soria said food insecurity has grown due to the pandemic, so she wants to ensure families in her district have the basics to get by.

“We have heard directly from families in our district that they are struggling so if we can give them the ability to cook a few hot meals for the next couple days and the week and alleviate some of that financial burden that they are experiencing we are happy to do that.”

The food boxes were handed out on a first come first serve basis.

All families had to do was drive by and the food was loaded on to their vehicle.

“There is no greater gift than being able to give the gift of nourishment and knowing families and your students have meals and can go through their day not worrying about what’s going to be the next thing or will there be a next thing today to eat,” said Mark Mather, Fremont Elementary principal.

Free masks were also given out with the free grocery food boxes.

There will be another grocery distribution on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fresno City College.