24-year-old man arrested after leading police in a pursuit with average speeds of 5 mph in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after leading Fresno Police on a pursuit with average speeds of 5 mph late Saturday night, Fresno Police say.

Just before 11:20 p.m. officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Olive and Fulton Avenues. Officers attempted a traffic stop but they say the driver of a 2005 red Chevy Silverado failed to yield.

The driver kept driving and lead officers on a pursuit from Highway 180 onto Highway 168 with average speeds of 5 mph.

Police say the driver eventually surrendered on Mckinley Avenue near Highway 168 and was arrested for DUI, evading, and reckless driving. The driver was later identified as Alex Colmenero, 24.

Before the pursuit the drivers vehicle front tires had been blown out and is unknown how or why, according to police.