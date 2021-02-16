24-year-old man arrested after groups exchange gunfire in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say two groups exchanged gunfire during a verbal altercation Monday night, according to Visalia Police.

Authorities said two groups had a verbal altercation near Mooney Boulevard and Princeton Avenue around 8:30 a.m. as the two groups left they shot at each other. A business and a vehicle were hit by gunfire no injuries were reported.

Jacinto Acosta, 24, was located in the area by patrol officers and was identified as being one of the shooters.

According to police, he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, being a gang member in possession of a firearm, and the gang enhancement

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Leo Segura at (559) 713-4739 or the Anonymous Line at (559) 713-4738.