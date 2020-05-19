24 new COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

It raised the number of coronavirus cases to a total of 1,287.

Health officials say that the number of recoveries jumped by 16 to 399.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Fresno County remains at 17.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

