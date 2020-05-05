21-year-old driver killed on Highway 41 early Tuesday morning identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the 21-year-old who died in an accident on Highway 41.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 41 between Shaw and Bullard avenues.

The CHP said the 21-year-old died after the car he was driving lost control and flipped, three 18-year-old passengers had minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Alexander Rivera, 21, of Fresno.

According to the CHP the driver may have been playing with the steering wheel before the crash, alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.

