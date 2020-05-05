21-year-old driver dies after flipping car on Highway 41

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Highway 41.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 41 between Shaw and Bullard avenues.

The CHP said a 21-year-old died after the car he was driving lost control and flipped, three 18-year-old passengers had minor injuries.

According to the CHP the driver may have been playing with the steering wheel before the crash, alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.

