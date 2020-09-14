2021 Ag Expo is canceled due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
53rd World Ag Expo opens Tuesday

FILE – World Ag Expo at the International Agri-Center in Tulare (FILE)

TULARE  COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The World Ag Expo announced Monday that the 2021 show is canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

“After working with the Tulare County Health Department and other officials, it has become evident that given health and safety restrictions from the State of California, holding a live, international event is not responsible in February,” 

Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO

This is the first time in the history of the World Ag Expo that the show will not go on.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com