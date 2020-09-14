2021 Ag Expo is canceled due to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The World Ag Expo announced Monday that the 2021 show is canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

“After working with the Tulare County Health Department and other officials, it has become evident that given health and safety restrictions from the State of California, holding a live, international event is not responsible in February,” Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO

This is the first time in the history of the World Ag Expo that the show will not go on.

