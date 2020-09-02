2020 Big Fresno Fair virtual competitive exhibits entry now open

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Big Fresno Fair is taking their competitive exhibits online this year due to the pandemic.

Officials say there will be a fine arts & photography, gem & minerals, floriculture, home arts & jr. exhibits competition categories.

Winners will be showcased on the fair’s website and social media beginning Oct. 9.

The deadline to submit entries is Sept. 14 and each entry is only $1.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be an option to drop off items or submit in person. Everything must be done online, here, while the updated Virtual Competitive Exhibits Handbook is available online here.

If assistance is needed, please contact Terri Collins at (559) 453-6890 or tcollins@fresnofair.com.

