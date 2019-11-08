FRESNO, Calif. — The 2019 Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner took place in Downtown Fresno on Thursday night, where athletes and teams were honored.

The inductees were the 1967 Fresno Volleyball Club, the 1960 Roosevelt American Legion, Adrian Williams who played 8 years in the WNBA, Andrea Duran who played softball at Selma High before going on to UCLA and then Team USA, and Matt Giordano who played at Buchanan and then Fresno City before going on to Cal and eventually winning a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.