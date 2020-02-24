20-year-old Fresno boxing star turning pro

LAS VEGAS, NV – Former Sunnyside High School student Marc Castro announced on twitter Saturday he had signed with a respected boxing manager and turned pro.

Castro posted photos of him signing a contract in Las Vegas with 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America Manager of the Year Keith Connolly.

I decided it was time to collect the bag! 💰 I am taking my talents to the pro ranks. I signed a management deal w/ Keith Connolly. Stay tune to see what powerhouse promoter I’ll fight under!! ✍🏼 Hard work makes your dreams come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/szVBeVFwie — Marc Castro (@MarcTheBoxer) February 23, 2020

The 20-year-old Castro is a two-time youth world champion, and a 17-time national champion in the amateur ranks.

“It was time to close out the chapter of my amateur career,” Castro told Sports Central in a text message. “I feel like it’s the best move for me. I’m excited, and looking forward to this chapter of my career.”

As a top-flight amateur, Castro had stated previously that making the 2020 Olympic boxing team was a big goal, but he was not among the 13 American boxers recently named to the USA Boxing Qualification Team, who will compete at the America’s Qualification tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 26 – April 3, for a chance to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. Boxers who do not qualify in Argentina will have one final opportunity at the World Qualifier in Paris, France, May 13-24.

Castro said he had to withdraw because of an illness, at the fourth and final event of the 2020 USA Boxing Olympic Trials Qualifying Series in Oxnard during November, which hurt his chances of making the USA Boxing Qualification Team.

He said he also had opportunities to represent El Salvador, where his father is from, or Mexico, where his mother is from, at the Tokyo Olympics, but decided “it was best for me turn pro.”

Castro said he has an offer to train with Eddie Reynoso in San Diego, who also trains world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Castro trained with Reynoso before the Olympic Trials Qualifying Series tournament in November.