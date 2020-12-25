20 in ’20 No. 7 – Carr, Adams lead Bulldogs to brink of BCS game

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30th during our 6 pm sportscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 7 on the list is the 2013 Fresno State football team, whose offense carried it to the brink of an appearance in a BCS game.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresh off capturing its first conference championship since 1999, and returning a bevy of offensive weapons headlined by talented senior quarterback Derek Carr and standout sophomore receiver Davante Adams, it seemed like the 2013 Fresno State football team might be capable of something special.



The Bulldogs won a wild season opener over Rutgers, 52-51 in overtime. Three weeks later, they moved to 3-0 thanks to a late comeback that snapped a seven-game losing streak to Boise State.



Behind a fast-paced offense that was putting up video game numbers, the Bulldogs followed up the Boise State win by averaging nearly 48 points per game in seven more victories, highlighted by a 69-point outburst against New Mexico in late November.

In that game, the Bulldogs put up a conference-record 820 total yards of offense. (Derek Carr set a new school and Mountain West record with seven touchdown passes.)



At that point, Fresno State was 10-0 and seemed to be in the driver’s seat to grab the Group of Five’s automatic BCS berth. However, that dream was shattered the following week in San Jose, when the Bulldogs lost a wild shootout to the Spartans.



Fresno State would bounce back the following week at Bulldog Stadium, though, to win the inaugural Mountain West Championship game over Utah State. And although the season would end with a loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl a couple of weeks later, the 2013 Bulldogs, their 10-0 start and the offensive fireworks they provided will always hold a special spot in the history of central valley sports.