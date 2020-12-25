20 in ’20 No. 6 – All Rise for Aaron Judge

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30th during our 6 pm sportscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 6 on the list is the meteoric MLB rise of former Bulldog Aaron Judge.

(KSEE/KGPE) — Already over six-feet tall in middle school, Aaron Judge would go on to become a dominant three-sport star for Linden High School. He turned down offers from some of the best football programs in the country to accept a baseball scholarship to Fresno State.



In his three years as a Bulldog, the now 6-foot-7 and 250-pound Judge flashed some tantalizing potential, especially when he won a collegiate home run derby in Omaha the summer after his sophomore season in 2012.

The Yankees took notice, and they took Judge with the 32nd pick of the 2013 MLB Draft.



Four years later, in 2017, Aaron Judge began his first full rookie season as the Yankees’ opening day starter in right field. What happened next? That is the stuff of legend.

The slugger had 27 homers by the end of June, was named a midseason all-star, and then won MLB’s Home Run Derby.



In late September of that season, in the same game, Judge would tie and then break Mark McGwire’s 1987 single-season rookie home run record of 49.



Aaron Judge hit 52 home runs in 2017. He won the American League’s Rookie of the Year award in a landslide. Not a bad big league beginning for a player who went though Fresno on his way to baseball stardom.

“I’m proud to be a former Bulldog,” said Judge during the middle of that 2017 season. “All of us, we’re just a big family, you know?

“Bulldog Born, Bulldog Bred.”