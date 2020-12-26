20 in ’20 No. 5 – Bryson blazes his own trail to greatness

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30th during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 5 on the list is a Clovis East graduate who went from a talented junior golfer, to a record-setting amateur, to a U.S. Open Champion.

(KSEE/KGPE) — Growing up in Clovis as the son of a former golf pro, it seemed like Bryson DeChambeau was destined to leave his mark on the game of golf.



“He’s one of the best that I’ve ever seen,” said DeChambeau’s teaching pro, Mike Schy, back in 2008 when DeChambeau was only 14 years old.



Using his unique single-length irons and single-plane golf swing, perfected during his teenage years under the tutelage of Schy (who runs a golf performance institute at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera), the Clovis East High School graduate emerged as one of the top college golfers in the country at SMU.

At the 2015 NCAA Golf Championships, DeChambeau’s college career would culminate with an NCAA individual title.



Nearly three months later, Bryson DeChambeau would also win the U.S. Amateur, and join the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods as one of only five golfers to win those two events in the same year.



“It’s an incredible honor,” said DeChambeau, after winning the U.S. Amateur in 2015. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d be able to win this championship.”



As it turns out, he was just getting started.

Consistent success would follow Bryson DeChambeau once he turned pro. And he really captured the sporting public’s attention in 2020, when he used the time off during the beginning of the pandemic to pack on some serious muscle, clubhead speed and added distance off the tee.



When the PGA Tour finally got started up again, Bryson DeChambeau really got going, routinely hitting drives over 350 yards and adding two PGA Tour wins in the span of 2 1/2 months.

Including his first major championship.

DeChambeau used a brilliant 3-under-par 67 on the final day of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot to capture one of the most prestigious titles in the sport.



“This one’s for my parents, it’s for Mike Schy,” said DeChambeau after his major win. “It’s for Chris (Como), it’s for my whole team.”