20 in ’20 No. 4 – Clash at the Coliseum

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30th during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 4 on the list is a memorable night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2005, when the Fresno State football team nearly pulled off a historic upset over No. 1 USC.

(KSEE/KGPE) — If the 1992 Freedom Bowl win against USC was arguably the biggest win in Fresno State football history, the near-upset of the Trojans in 2005 was the biggest near-miss the program has ever had.



On paper, it didn’t look like the Bulldogs had much of a chance. Yes, they were 8-2 and ranked No. 16 in the country, but they were facing a USC team being mentioned with some of the greatest college teams of all time.



The No. 1 Trojans had won 32 straight games, two straight national titles and featured the reigning Heisman winner at quarterback in Matt Leinart (with another Heisman contender behind him in Reggie Bush).



It was clear early on, however, that the Bulldogs and their large contingent of fans who made the trip to southern California wouldn’t be intimidated, as Fresno State raced out to a 21-13 halftime lead.



The Trojans fought back early in the second half, and with the help of a memorable 50-yard touchdown run from Bush – on a night where he finished with a Pac-10 record 513 all-purpose yards – the Trojans carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.



The Bulldogs, though, responded with a couple of touchdowns in a span of 12 seconds to take a 42-41 lead with less than ten minutes to play in the game.



After USC countered with an 89-yard touchdown drive, two late Fresno State turnovers would ultimately end the dream of a historic upset. However, even though the Bulldogs lost on the scoreboard that night, they won respect from everyone who watched the game.

“That’s a hell of a football team (Fresno State),” said USC head coach Pete Carroll in his postgame press conference. “They know it. That’s why they were so confident and played so well here.”



“It was a great football game,” said Fresno State head coach Pat Hill. “We had a chance to play against a great football team, and it was a great, great shot.

“And those are the kind of games we wanna play.”