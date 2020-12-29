20 in ’20 No. 3 – Anybody, Anytime, Anywhere

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30th during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 3 on the list is the 2001 Fresno State football team, which put the program on the national map with a start the valley will never forget.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Soon after taking the job as the Bulldogs’ new head football coach, Pat Hill made it known his program would play, “Anybody, Anytime, Anywhere.”



Despite that confidence, though, Hill lost his first nine games against BCS conference opponents. But in Year Five, with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in senior David Carr, the tough scheduling would help put Fresno State in the national headlines for the first half of the 2001 season.



The Bulldogs opened with a 24-22 win at Colorado, and then one week later they really made a statement, dominating No. 10 Oregon State (Sports Illustrated’s preseason choice as the No. 1 team in the country). David Carr’s four touchdowns helped the Bulldogs blow past the Beavers, 44-24, prompting the students to storm the field and tear down one of the goalposts.



The following Saturday, Bernard Berrian was the hero. His 300 all-purpose yards, including a 96-yard kickoff return to begin the second half, sparked a 32-20 comeback road win at No. 23 Wisconsin.

That was the first time Fresno State ever beat a team from the Big Ten.

And that upset firmly put the Bulldogs in the national conversation, while landing Carr on the cover of Sports Illustrated a few days later.



The Bulldogs would eventually get to 6-0, and as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll. However, their dream of an undefeated season and a possible BCS berth, came crashing down in an October home loss to Boise State.



That loss to the Broncos was one of three defeats the Bulldogs would suffer by season’s end, but years later it’s those three wins at the beginning that people still remember.