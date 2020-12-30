20 in ’20 No. 2 – The turnaround from worst (2016) to first (2018)

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30th during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 2 on the list is the Fresno State football program putting an exclamation point on an incredible turnaround in 2018.

(KSEE/KGPE) – The 2018 Fresno State football team would put a stamp on one of the greatest turnarounds in the history of college football.



The transformation started in November of 2016, in the middle of what turned out to be a 1-11 season, when Jeff Tedford was hired as the program’s new head coach.



And that turnaround gained more momentum right before the start of the 2017 season, when quarterback Marcus McMaryion (Dinuba HS) decided to transfer from Oregon State back home to Fresno State.

The Bulldogs would go 10-4 that season, make an appearance in the Mountain West Championship game and win the Hawai’i Bowl.



One year later, in 2018, the good vibes would continue.

The Bulldogs blew out UCLA at the Rose Bowl in mid-September, and then dominated their Mountain West schedule, with one exception: an early November loss at Boise State (their tenth straight loss on the blue turf).



Three weeks later, however, the Bulldogs found themselves back in snowy Boise for the Mountain West Championship game. And this time, it was the Bulldogs’ night as Ronnie Rivers finished off arguably the biggest win in program history with a one-yard touchdown run in overtime.



Fresno State was already the first team in NCAA history to follow a season of double digit losses with back-to-back seasons of double digit wins. And yet, the Bulldogs added a little more history as well when they beat Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Fresno State won 12 games in 2018, becoming the first team in the program’s 97-year history to accomplish that feat.