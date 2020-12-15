20 in ’20 No. 15 – Clovis/Buchanan wrestling dominance

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from Valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best Central Valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20.

#15: The Tirapelle ten-pack

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Floyd “Doc” Buchanan, the former Superintendent of the Clovis Unified School District, once said, “I think everybody in California knows about Clovis Wrestling.” And the last ten years have put an exclamation point on that statement.

“We’ve had counselors and so forth, that we’re over at Oklahoma on the football field,” said former Clovis High wrestling coach Steve Tirapelle. “And the guy comes over, and says ‘oh, you’re from Clovis, do you know the Clovis wrestling program, do you know the Tirapelles?”



Behind Tirapelle, the Clovis High program became a regular near the top of the state standings in the early 2000’s, won state titles in ’03 and ’08, and then really put a stamp on their dominance with a then state-record five straight state championships from 2011 to 2015, with the ’15 squad setting the all-time state scoring record in the process.



Ironically enough, the Cougars state-championship streak would be halted in 2016, by another Clovis Unified School, Buchanan, who was coached by Steve’s son Troy, a former three-time state champ at Clovis himself. That championship was the first of five straight the Bears would win under Troy’s guidance, making it ten straight titles and counting for Clovis Unified, and further solidifying the city’s spot as the state’s best when it comes to high school wrestling.