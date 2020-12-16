20 in ’20 No. 14 – Stephen Abas’ wrestling dominance

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 14 on the list on Tuesday is the wrestling dominance of Stephen Abas.

After a brilliant prep career in California, in which he became the seventh wrestler in history to win three California state titles, Stephen Abas would ascend to even greater heights in his time as a Fresno State Bulldog.

As a freshman, Abas went 38-3 at 118 pounds and finished fourth at the 1998 NCAA Championships.

He then went 37-1 and won a national title the next year at 125 pounds.

Abas took a year off from college competition the following year, and nearly made the Olympic team in 2000. As it turns out, that was just an appetizer for what Abas would do as an upperclassman, when he put together one of the greatest collegiate stretches in the history of the sport.

Using a style that was technically masterful, Abas was dominant at 125 pounds over his junior and senior campaigns, winning two more national titles and going 69-0 over that stretch, during a college streak that saw him win 95 consecutive matches overall.

“There’s nothing like the NCAA Tournament for wrestling,” said Abas in the moments after his third NCAA title. “I’m gonna miss it. It was a great time.”



Stephen Abas would eventually leave Fresno State as the first three-time national champion in school history. He would go on to win a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. 14 years later, in 2018, his incredible legacy in the sport was further cemented when he was honored as a distinguished member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.