20 in ’20 Honorable Mention – Rawhide reverse the curse

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we've seen from Central Valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 p.m. newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 p.m. newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best Central Valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we're calling 20 in '20. Of course, it was hard to narrow the list down to 20, so we thought some other stories, like the story below, deserved mention as well.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Curses and baseball seem to go hand-in-hand. The Red Sox had to overcome the Curse of the Bambino, and the Cubs, the Curse of the Billy Goat, before both franchises finally won World Series championships in 2004 and 2016 respectively.

And Visalia’s minor league baseball team dealt with a four-decade curse of its own, with this one involving an alligator.



As the story goes, the 1978 Visalia Oaks won the California League title, after tying a league record with 97 regular-season wins. That team was led by future American League Rookie of the Year Joe Charboneau, who kept a pet alligator named Chopper in his bathtub that season. The next year, Charboneau moved on from Visalia, but the alligator stayed behind with a teammate, and died while under his care, giving birth to the Curse of the Alligator.



Over the next 40 seasons, Visalia went to the California League Finals 11 times, but came up short on each occasion, despite reaching four consecutive finals from 1980-83, having the best record in the league three different times, and being only four outs away from the title in 2006.



In 2014, they even brought a live alligator onto the field at Recreation Ballpark, and brought back Charboneau to throw out the first pitch before Game 2 of a championship series they would eventually lose in a deciding fifth game.



In 2019 though, you could tell something was a little different. During the season’s first month, the team, now known as the Rawhide, rattled off a franchise-record 14 consecutive wins, on its way to a league-best 83-53 record.



And this time, they finished the deal, clinching the league championship at Recreation Ballpark on a mid-September night, with a dramatic, 10th-inning, walkoff win over Lake Elsinore in Game 4 of the Cal League Finals.