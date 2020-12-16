20 in ’20 Honorable Mention: Patrick caps legendary coaching career with valley title

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from Valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best Central Valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Here is one that just missed the list.



Honorable Mention: Patrick’s Perfect Ending

In the spring of 2019, in his 34th and final season as a high school baseball coach in the Central Valley, James Patrick had already built quite a coaching legacy. Counting his two years at Memorial and the ensuing 31 years at Clovis, he had already become the Central Section’s all-time winningest coach, and had won 13 league championships, nine section titles, and two mythical national championships. But there was one more great moment to come, although not many saw it coming. His 2019 Cougars went only 8-7 in league play during the regular season, and were only the No. 6 seed heading into the Division I Valley playoffs. But perhaps inspired by the thought of sending their coach out with one more championship, they put together a special postseason run, punctuating it with a 14-3 win over Frontier in the D-I championship game, giving coach Patrick Valley title number 10, and win number 756 of his legendary career.