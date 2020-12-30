20 in ’20 Honorable Mention – Mendota’s Trejo becomes “Mr. 200”

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30th during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Of course, it was hard to narrow the list down to 20, so we thought some other stories, like the story below, deserved to be mentioned as well.

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Danny Trejo has a Hollywood name, and he’s got the game to go with it.



Just this past September, Trejo announced he would be skipping a possible senior season of college soccer in the spring at CSUN to prepare for the upcoming MLS SuperDraft in January.

That decision came after the former standout at Mendota High School was named the 2019 Big West Offensive Player of the Year, tying for the league lead in goals (9).



But that number pales in comparison to what Trejo did in high school in the small farming town in the west valley.

As a freshman at Mendota, Trejo scored 47 goals.

As a sophomore, he scored 39 goals…in ten games.

He scored 49 goals as a junior. And, in late January of 2017, as a senior Danny Trejo had already scored 39 goals through his first 19 games. He was 19 goals shy of breaking the all-time state record for career goals, which had stood since 1987.



Seven games later, in Mendota’s playoff opener against Minarets, Trejo broke the record. And he did it with flair, scoring all seven goals for the Aztecs in a 7-0 shutout win.

Danny Trejo would go on to add seven more goals in his team’s final four games, ending his high school career with 200 goals scored. In the process, he set a new single-season Central Section record of 65 goals scored in one season, while leading Mendota to its second straight Central Section Division VI crown.