2 teens struck by truck Friday morning near Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after two young men were struck by a pickup truck early Friday morning.

The CHP says the 18 year old and 19 year old were walking on Shepherd near Peach avenues when they were struck by the pickup around 4:15 A.M.

The CHP says the young men were in a vehicle and possibly leaving a house in the area when there was some type of disturbance, they got out of the car and started walking. That’s when they were hit by the truck.

The young men were taken to Valley Children’s Hospital with major injuries.

