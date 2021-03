FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno fire crews battled a house fire that burned two and killed three pets in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 10:00 a.m. near Terrace and College Avenues.

Fresno fire crews say that when they arrived, the inhabitants of the house had already escaped and met firefighters at the curb.

Two people suffered burns to their face and two dogs and a cat died in the fire. One dog survived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.