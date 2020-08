2 son arrestados por posesión de drogas durante parada de tráfico en Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- The man killed during a head-on traffic collision with a big rig outside of Fresno has been identified Thursday afternoon by the Fresno County Coroner's Office.

Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol Fresno area says the big rig driving in the area of Chateau Fresno and Highway 180 moved into the direct lane of a Chevy SUV and collided head-on.