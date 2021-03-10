2 postal workers linked to California unemployment fraud

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two U.S. Postal Service employees have been charged with abusing their positions to purchase postal money orders with thousands of dollars in California unemployment benefits obtained through false claims of pandemic-related job losses.

The Los Angeles U.S. Attorney’s Office says the two were arrested Wednesday. A criminal complaint alleges conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, access device fraud and fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits.

The two allegedly obtained debit cards that had been issued by the California Employment Development Department based on applications submitted under 10 stolen identities.

In addition to buying and cashing the money orders, some cards were allegedly used for ATM cash withdrawals.

