2 people shot in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were shot in Central Fresno Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened at Blackstone and Dakota avenues. Authorities received a call just before 11 p.m. and say at least one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The parking lot at Ewell’s Place is taped off as police continue to investigate the shooting.

There is no further information.

