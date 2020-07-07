KSEE24 RESCAN /
2 people killed in head on collision in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a head on crash that left two people dead in Visalia on Monday.

The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Crumal Street and Mineral King Avenue.

Police say a truck was speeding on the wrong side of the road, going westbound on Mineral King near Crumal Street when it hit an SUV head-on.

The two who were in the SUV died at the scene, according to police.

Officials say that the two who were in the truck were taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The truck drove through a fence near the accident site prior to the crash, the Visalia Police Department says.

