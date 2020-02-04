2 more flights carrying Americans fleeing coronavirus to arrive in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two more flights carrying US citizens fleeing from Wuhan, China – where the deadly coronavirus originated in December – are expected to depart for the United States on Tuesday, CNN reports.

Officials say about 550 passengers will be aboard the two flights departing from Wuhan and are expected to head to two California military bases – Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Marine Air Corps Station Miramar in San Diego.

The flight is landing at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

These are the second and third flights from Wuhan arranged by the US government in about the past week.

The first flight – a chartered plane carrying nearly 200 US citizens – arrived Jan. 29 at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Southern California.

The CDC has ordered a mandatory federal two-week quarantine for evacuees from China.

Delta, American and United airlines have announced they will temporarily suspend all of their flights to mainland China due to the virus outbreak.

More than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, including 11 in the United States.

