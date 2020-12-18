2 men, teen arrested in connection to separate Visalia shootings

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men and a teen were arrested for separate parking lot shootings in Visalia, according to police.

On Nov. 22 officers responded to the area of Mineral King Avenue and Cain Street regarding multiple shots fired in the Relax Inn parking lot.

Police say that three suspects were in an argument with others when one of them fired multiple shots at them. All involved left before the officers arrived.

On Dec. 8 officers were dispatched to the Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center at Ben Maddox Way and Noble Avenue regarding a shooting that had just occurred in the Little Caesars parking lot.

RELATED: 3 hit in shooting near a Visalia Little Caesars, police say

When officers arrived they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

The Special Enforcement Bureau took over both of the shooting investigations.

Myles Gonzalez, 18, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody in relation to the Little Caesars Pizza shooting. Gonzalez was also involved in the Relax Inn shooting.

Ramon Gutierrez, 32, was arrested on Dec. 3 in connection with the Relax Inn shooting.

Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department Anonymous Tip-Line at (559) 713-4738.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.