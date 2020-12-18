2 men, teen arrested in connection to separate Visalia shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men and a teen were arrested for separate parking lot shootings in Visalia, according to police.

On Nov. 22 officers responded to the area of Mineral King Avenue and Cain Street regarding multiple shots fired in the Relax Inn parking lot.

Police say that three suspects were in an argument with others when one of them fired multiple shots at them. All involved left before the officers arrived.

On Dec. 8 officers were dispatched to the Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center at Ben Maddox Way and Noble Avenue regarding a shooting that had just occurred in the Little Caesars parking lot.

When officers arrived they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

The Special Enforcement Bureau took over both of the shooting investigations.

Myles Gonzalez, 18, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody in relation to the Little Caesars Pizza shooting. Gonzalez was also involved in the Relax Inn shooting.

Ramon Gutierrez, 32, was arrested on Dec. 3 in connection with the Relax Inn shooting.

Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department Anonymous Tip-Line at (559) 713-4738.