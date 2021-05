FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were injured in a shooting outside a gentlemen’s club in southeast Fresno overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called out to Golddiggers Gentlemens Club on Golden State Boulevard, near Chestnut Avenue.

Authorities say two men in their late 20s or early 30s were shot, and one of them is in critical condition.

If you have any information, call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.