FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The two people who were killed after the vehicle they were in was hit by an Amtrak train in Fresno late Monday were identified.

The Freno County Coroner identified the victims as Noe Maravilla, 27, of Fresno who was the driver and a passenger was identified as Juan Ramirez, 21, of Fresno.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Central and Maple avenues. The Amtrak passenger train was traveling southbound with 26 passengers on board.