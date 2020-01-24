2 men behind bars after TSCO deputy confiscate $1.5M in narcotics

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE) – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, two men face federal charges after they were caught with hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine.

Saul Giovanni Solis Ontiveros, 24 and Eduardo Garcia, 20, were both arrested and face felony charges.

“One hundred and sixty pounds of processed ready to distribute methamphetamine, 200 pounds of what we refer to as liquid meth, and 300 pills containing fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott.

According to the court documents, on Jan. 5 a Tulare Co. Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a while Chevy Sedan in Pixley for not having a front license plate.

Not long after, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said two buckets with drugs were found in the back seat.

“He learned that there were 50 pounds of methamphetamine, processed methamphetamine, in this vehicle,” said Boudreaux.

Information from the car led officers to two homes in rural Tulare County, where Scott said liquid meth from a Mexican cartel was found.

According to Scott, this type of meth is imported from Mexico and converted to processed meth with the intention to sell it in the Central Valley, California, and the whole United States.

“The sheer size of the seizures that were undertaken with the car and these two residences is very significant,” said Scott. “It is one of the largest that I can remember in terms of the amount of meth.”

