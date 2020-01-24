2 men arrested for possessing child pornography, Fresno Sheriff’s say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two men were arrested for the possession of child pornography on Thursday, Fresno County Sheriff’s says.

Authorities say the two men were arrested after receiving cyber tips. The cases are not related.

Detectives searched the home of 29-year-old Louis Tusing, 29, in Fresno and Mark Forney, 68, home in Clovis.

Authorities collected electronics that contained child pornography, Fresno Sheriff’s say.

Forney worked in the maintenance department at Community Regional Medical Center, authorities say.

Both Tusing and Forney’s bail is set at $20,000.

