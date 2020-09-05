2 killed after plane crashed into Sequoia National Park in Tulare County

National Park Service U.S. Department of the Interior Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two killed after a plane crashed into Sequoia National Park in Tulare County Saturday afternoon, according to National Park Service.

The only two people inside the aircraft were the ones killed in the incident.

Authorities say Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks dispatch center received a report from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) of an overdue fixed-wing single-engine aircraft.

National Park Service

U.S. Department of the Interior

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Officials said the aircraft was to depart from Visalia Airport in on Friday, at 11 a.m. and was due to arrive at Needles Airport in San Bernardino County at 1 p.m.

Radar tapes showed the last location to be near the Upper Horse Creek drainage in Mineral King wilderness in Tulare County, according to officials.

Officials say they were able to locate the aircraft crash site by air shortly after 8 a.m. The crash site is located in a remote wilderness location and is in the vicinity of the SQF fire complex in an area impacted by smoke.

The investigation is under the jurisdiction of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.