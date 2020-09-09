2 killed after plane crashed into Sequoia National Park identified

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The two that were killed after a plane crashed into the Sequoia National Park in Tulare County Saturday were identified.

The victims were identified as 35‑year‑old Brian Christopher Nepinsky and 82‑year‑old Garry William Zinger.

Just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of an airplane crash in the Sequoia National Park.

The plane took off from the Visalia Airport at 11 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at the Needles Airport in San Bernardino County at 1 p.m., but it never arrived.

Just after 9:30 a.m. the plane was found in the area of Eagle Lake in the Sequoia National Park.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating crash.

