REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs and two illegal firearms on Sunday, according to the Reedley Police Department.

On Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., police say they saw a blue Honda parked suspiciously at a public park in Reedley, with two occupants inside. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle after it left the area as it appeared to leave once the occupants noticed officers in the area.

According to Reedley Police, officers determined that both occupants were male juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17. Reedley Police say one of the male juveniles was armed with a 9mm handgun, with ammunition in the magazine. Police also say a second 9mm handgun with ammunition in the magazine was also located in the vehicle. One of the handguns did not have a serial number, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” according to police.

Officers say upon further searching they discovered a large amount of marijuana, THC vape pens, scales, and drug packaging materials. Officers say the drugs were a large enough quantity and specifically packaged to suggest they were for sale.

According to the Reedley Police Department, both male juveniles were arrested on suspicion of illegal drug possession, as well as illegally possessing two firearms. They were booked and transported to Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus. It was determined during the arrest that both juveniles live in the Orange Cove area.