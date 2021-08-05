2 injured in apparent shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are recovering after both received gunshot wounds in Fresno Thursday evening, according to police.

Officers say the incident took place shortly before 6:00 p.m. in the area of Barcus and Shaw avenues. Officers responded to the Ramada Inn after a report of a shooting victim – and while en route were informed about a second shooting victim at a motel across the street.

Both victims were treated on the scene. Officers say their injuries were consistent with a shooting.

The investigation into the incident continues. A search for the suspect is ongoing.