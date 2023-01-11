CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A truck crashed into a home hitting a gas main Wednesday morning in Clovis, according to the Clovis Fire Department.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near 8th and Pollasky Avenue. Clovis fire says a truck for an unknown reason lost control and hit a house striking the gas main.

Officials say the gas meter was sheared off and caught fire causing severe damage to the home and truck.

Photo provided by the Clovis Police Department.

The driver and the passenger were transported to a local hospital with burn injuries. No one was home at the time of the crash.