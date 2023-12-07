FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals are in the hospital following a family disturbance that ended in a stabbing on Thursday night, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers responded to a family disturbance around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Dakota Avenue & North Teilman.

Upon arrival, officers learned one female was telling her cousin to move out. Family and boyfriend were involved, began fighting, and the female suspect stabbed her cousin and her cousin’s boyfriend. The suspect was arrested.

Police say the victim suffering from stabbing wounds in the chest was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, and the other victim suffering from stabbing wounds in the leg self-transported.

As of now, there is no information regarding the victims or the suspect’s identity.

This is an ongoing investigation.