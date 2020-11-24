2 hospitalized after 2 connected shootings in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Two men are in the hospital after two separate but related shootings in central Fresno, according to police.

At around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Pontiac Way and Effie Street for a report of multiple shots being fired.

When officers arrived they located a man in his 20s who had been shot in his lower body.

While officers were in the area they received another call of a second shooting victim on Berkeley Avenue and Howard Street. The victim was struck multiple times.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police confirm both incidents are related.

No other information was immediately available.