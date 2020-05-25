Live Now
2 homes burn in early morning fire in Parlier

PARLIER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two homes burned in Parlier early Monday morning, according to Fresno County Fire.

According to Battalion Chief Seth Brown, around 4:30 a.m. they received several calls of a house fire near Ann and Milton avenues in Parlier.

Brown said when fire crews arrived they found two homes on fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, no injuries were reported.

