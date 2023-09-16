FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized following a head-on collision Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say they received word of a two-car crash around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 43, just north of Davis Avenue.

Officers say a Toyota Camry was traveling in a southbound direction when, for reasons investigators don’t yet know, it crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into an oncoming Range Rover traveling northbound.

The CHP says the driver and the front passenger of the Camry died at the scene, while the rear passenger was transported to the hospital.

As well, the driver and passenger in the Range Rover were also sent to the hospital.

Officers say they do not know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in this crash.

If anyone has information on what led up to this incident, they are asked to call the CHP at 559-705-2200.