For the seventh year in a row, the University of California, Los Angeles has been named the nation’s top public university by U.S. News & World Report, tying another University of California school: U.C. Berkeley.

The publication has released its annual list which measured factors including graduation rates, student performance, retention, faculty salaries and peer assessments.

Not only did UCLA and Cal land at the top among public schools, but they also tied for 15th among all institutes of higher education, public or private.

“The success we have had in college rankings is reflective of the hard work, dedication, resilience, ingenuity and excellence of the people who make up the Bruin community,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block in a statement.

Among the top 25 national universities, UCLA ranked highest in social mobility, which looked at the academic success of diverse students, particularly first-generation students and those from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, the University said.

“UCLA opens the doors of opportunity to tens of thousands of students each year and remains one of our state’s greatest economic engines,” said Block.

UC Berkeley students walk through Sather Gate on the UC Berkeley campus April 17, 2007 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Cal shared the top spot for its undergraduate psychology, environmental/environmental health, civil, data analytics/science and undergraduate economics programs.

Both universities have roughly the same enrollment – around 32,000 students.

U.S. News & World Report also listed annual tuition and fees for each school.

UCLA costs around $46,300 per year for out-of-state students and $13,752 per year for in-state students, and UC Berkley is $48,500 and $16,000, respectively.

Overall, the UC system was well-represented in the rankings.

UC Davis (6-tie), UC San Diego (6-tie) and UC Irvine (10) all landed in the top 10 (see the full list).

The publication included more than 200 public colleges and universities.

Wright State University in Ohio, Valdosta State in Georgia, and the University of New Orleans landed at the bottom of the list.