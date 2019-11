FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fire crews battled a 2-alarm fire near Highway 99 and Jefferson Ave at the Waste Management Facility in Fresno.

Officials said the call came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. When fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming out of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

